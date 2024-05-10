Apple signs agreement with Samsung to supply displays for its foldable devices – media

According to DigiTimes Asia, Samsung Display has signed a deal with Apple to supply displays for foldable devices. It is reported that this could be a foldable iPhone. Earlier, it was rumored that Apple might introduce its first foldable iPhone, probably in late 2026.

The source claims that information about Apple’s collaboration with Samsung Display on foldable devices comes from the supply chain. Additional details have not yet been disclosed. But if the reports are true, we can expect to see Apple’s first foldable device, most likely an iPhone, soon. Previously, Apple was also rumored to be discussing a display deal with LG Display.

At the same time, Apple may have signed a foldable display deal with Samsung for a device that could be a 20.3-inch foldable device, according to the report. The 20.3-inch device definitely can’t be an iPhone. It could be a new foldable MacBook or an entirely new device segment.

Furthermore, a previous leak of a folding device patent suggests that the folding mechanism could be implemented for a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices.

There have also been reports that Apple is working on not one but two foldable devices. There is speculation that Apple has moved some of its resources from the Vision Pro headset division to help develop the foldable device.

Source: neowin