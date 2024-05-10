Pros message According to Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, one of the tactical aviation brigades received the first F-16 simulator. Ukrainian specialists are already testing the model and preparing it for operation.

The main module of the system is already available for study, and later the specialists will install the cockpit and hydraulics to make future pilots feel as close to real flight conditions as possible. The pilot is in the simulator and sees everything like in the cockpit, including instrumentation and simulation of the launch of various types of weapons.

The pilots will be able to search for targets, engage targets, and launch missiles with their flight path displayed. A full cycle of training is available for «air — air» and «air — surface» engagements.

Previously, pilots in Ukraine used simple simulators consisting of a computer, a virtual reality headset, and a simulated control panel. The Ukrainian side is making efforts to obtain more full-fledged simulators so that each brigade has them. The first five Ukrainian soldiers have already received a certificate of training on the simulator.

Mykola Oleshchuk thanked all allies who help Ukraine strengthen its Air Force. He emphasized the importance of not only the transfer of fighter jets, but also the creation of a training material base and called on allies to join this process.