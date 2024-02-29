Adobe introduces generative artificial intelligence for music creation

Adobe has introduced Project Music GenAI Control, a platform that can generate audio from text descriptions (e.g., «happy dance», «sad jazz») or a reference melody and allows users to customize the results within a single workflow.

Using Project Music GenAI Control, users can adjust things like tempo, intensity, repeating patterns, and structure. Or they can take a track and extend it to an arbitrary length, remixing the music or creating an endless loop.

Adobe developed this tool in collaboration with researchers at the University of California and Carnegie Mellon University. It is currently a research project, although it may become publicly available later. The platform doesn’t even have a user interface yet.

«So it’s really clear: AI creates music with you as the director, and you can do a lot of things with it,» said Gautam Mysore, head of audio and video AI research at Adobe. «[The tool] creates music, but [also] gives you different forms of control so you can try things out. You don’t have to be a composer, but you can express your musical ideas.

Mysore said that Adobe typically develops its generative artificial intelligence tools for data that is under license or in the public domain to avoid potential intellectual property issues. He added that Adobe is working on watermarking technology to help identify audio created by Project Music GenAI Control, but admitted that this is still a work in progress.

Source: techcrunch