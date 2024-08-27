After Pavel Durov’s arrest, Telegram downloads increased — in France, the messenger topped the App Store rankings

Detention of Telegram founder

has increased the popularity of the messenger — the app is currently ranked second in the social media charts in the App Store, and global downloads on iOS have grown by 4%.

At the same time, in France, where Pavel Durov was detained, Telegram topped the social media ranking in the App Store and became the third in the overall list, reports TechCrunch.

In the United States, Telegram jumped 10 positions in the chart of Apple’s most popular apps and took the 8th place. According to Appfigures, this is the highest ranking for the messenger since at least January 1, 2023.

App Store rankings typically reflect a combination of metrics such as the number of app installs and download speeds, among other factors.

As of Sunday, according to Sensor Tower, global downloads of Telegram on iOS have already increased by 4% per day.

As a reminder, Pavel Durov was detained on Saturday night at the Paris airport. According to a press release from the local prosecutor’s office, investigators are looking into the involvement of the Telegram founder up to 12 crimes, including facilitating illegal drug trafficking and storing pornographic images of minors — in particular, by refusing to cooperate with law enforcement and moderate the messenger. Durov will remain in custody until at least August 28.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Durov’s detention was not a political decision, and that the arrest itself was part of a judicial investigation and that all decisions would be made by judges.