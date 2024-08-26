Pavel Durov was interrogated on 12 charges — full list

According to the cybercrime department of the Paris prosecutor’s office, Pavel Durov, founder and chairman of Telegram, was interrogated on 12 charges. Durov was detained on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 20:00 local time at the airport «Le Bourget».

Here is the full list of charges:

Aiding and abetting in the administration of an online platform for illegal transactions

Refusal to provide information or documents required for interception authorized by law at the request of authorized bodies

Complicity in the storage of pornographic images of a minor

Conspiracy to organize the distribution, offer or provide pornographic images

Assistance in the acquisition, transportation, storage, offer or transfer of narcotic drugs

Aiding and abetting the offer, transfer or provision of equipment, tools, programs or data designed or adapted to access the operation of an automated data processing system without legal grounds

Complicity in fraud committed by an organized group

Criminal conspiracy to commit a felony or misdemeanor punishable by at least 5 years in prison

Laundering of crimes or offenses as part of an organized group

Providing cryptographic services to ensure privacy without a declaration of conformity

Provision of a cryptographic means that does not exclusively perform authentication or integrity control functions without prior declaration

Importation of a cryptographic device that does not exclusively perform authentication or integrity control functions without prior declaration.

The Prosecutor’s Office informs that the detention period for Pavel Durov was extended on 25 August 2024 and may last up to 96 hours (i.e. until 28 August 2024), taking into account the procedure applicable to crimes under the regime for combating organized crime.

Source: Paris prosecutor’s office