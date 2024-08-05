Blocking can’t work: MP proposes to close Telegram in Ukraine, like «Vkontakte» and «Odnoklassniki»

Ukrainian authorities are once again talking about restricting the operation of the Telegram messenger. As a reminder, at the beginning of the year started discussing the idea of fines and state control over the platform’s activities. Now we are talking about the possible blocking of Telegram in Ukraine.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, MP from the «Servant of the People» party, Mykyta Poturaiev, said this in interview RBC-Ukraine resource.

«There are no resources for regulation. And there won’t be any. And there is no opportunity and will not be, because it is not in our jurisdiction. This applies to any social media. What will happen if we do not pay attention to these threats — there will be no Ukraine. Because we can’t talk about any kind of information hygiene,” the official said.

Mykyta Poturaiev believes that given the lack of resources and the ability to regulate Telegram in Ukraine, the messenger should be blocked, just like Russian social networks «Vkontakte» and «Odnoklassniki». It is technically possible to block the platform in Ukraine.

At the same time, Poturaev noted that the use of Telegram by the authorities is a problem that will cost everyone, «and those who use it, especially».

«When you have 80% of your population using an unmoderated social network, and fundamentally unmoderated, whose leadership does not communicate with your state, for which there is enough evidence that it remains affiliated with Russia, under the influence of Russian special services, this is a big mistake that, I repeat, will be costly», the MP said.

Poturaev proposes to solve the problem of Telegram in Ukraine with the help of a bill. In fact, this document will boil down to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities will block the activities of platforms that do not obey them: «either the networks or platforms establish a dialog with the Ukrainian state, or the state simply closes them».

Source: RBC-Ukraine