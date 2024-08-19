Age of Empires Mobile: first look at the gameplay in the trailer and release date

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The strategy game Age of Empires Mobile will be released this fall after testing in several regions. The mobile version of the Age of Empires franchise was developed by World’s Edge and Xbox Game Studios in partnership with TiMi Studios. It will be available on smartphones and tablets.

«Our goal at World’s Edge is to bring the magic of Age of Empires to as many different types of players around the world as possible. Partnering with TiMi Studio Group means we can combine their expertise in mobile gaming with the power of our franchise and story to bring a whole new take on Age of Empires to even more gamers in even more places,» said Michael Mann, chairman of World’s Edge.

The developers have prepared a gameplay trailer for Age of Empires Mobile so that players can evaluate the upcoming game. Just like in the board game, users will have to collect resources, build various structures, and develop their empire. Of course, a lot of attention is paid to combat. Real historical heroes were added to the game to help in battles with the enemy. The mobile game also involves cooperation with other players.

Pre-registration for Age of Empires Mobile is already available for the following platforms Android and iOS. The game is scheduled for release on October 17, 2024.

