«AI smartphone killer Pin disappointed reviewers — Humane engineer says there are no perfect products»

Last year, Humane announced an artificial intelligence gadget called Ai Pin. It is attached to clothing and acts as a smart device without a screen, and a small projector is used to display information. Last week, this atypical gadget finally hit the market and was immediately criticized.

The device is criticized for its high price of $700 (which is complemented by a $24 monthly subscription), problems with connecting to servers, and limited functionality. Moreover, — AI Pin constantly heats up and displays overheating notifications, and is attached to clothes with a regular magnet, which does not look like a very reliable solution. Some reviews call the device «incomplete» and «not very useful». A reviewer for The Verge described the product as «not at all finished» and «completely broken». A New York Times reviewer stated that he liked the «chic aesthetic» and the concept of the device, although he was critical of other aspects.

However, the head of product development at Humane, Ken Cosienda, made a lengthy post on X (Twitter) rejecting the criticism and defending AI Pin.

Cosienda claims that he uses the device «all the time» to ask questions and search the internet, but admitted that it can «sometimes be frustrating», just like his laptop or smartphone.

Today, the first public reviews about the Humane Ai Pin are now available for you all to read, In my career, I’ve worked on several 1.0 products you’ve probably used—the first iPhone is chief among them—and so I’ve been through this before. Let me run down some of the thoughts… — Ken Kocienda (@kocienda) April 11, 2024

In an attempt to manage user expectations, he added:

«There is no such thing as a perfect product. The Ai Pin form factor is great, and our new Ai operating system is a great new landscape to explore, but it’s not magic. Expect the same ups and downs as your other technologies».

The company touted the device as a way for consumers to reduce their dependence on smartphones and as an alternative to «typing on a keyboard or» scrolling on a screen. However, it seems that in the case of the Ai Pin, there is still some work to be done.

Source: businessinsider