Airplane, Train, and Car Festival Starts on Steam — discounts up to 90%, demos, and gifts

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Valve launched a week-long sale games on Steam dedicated to vehicles. The event will last until September 23.

In addition to the airplanes, trains, and cars mentioned in the title, the sale includes games about trucks, buses, boats, and even spaceships. Here are just some of the PC games that you can buy during the event with significant discounts:

As part of the festival, users can not only purchase games at a discount, but also try out free demo versions of many projects. In addition, the event page features future releases in this category that you can add to your wish list.

As with other themed events, Valve has prepared gifts for Steam users in the style of the festival. The company offers to replenish the collection of stickers and get a profile decoration. These unique virtual items are available in the store at on a separate page.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.