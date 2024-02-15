Ajax Systems opens pre-series production in Kyiv

Ajax Systems expands production capacity and launches pre-series production in Kyiv. The plant will assemble new devices: TurretCam, BulletCam and DomeCam Mini video cameras, Ajax NVRs, KeyPad TouchScreen keyboards and other solutions.

It is noted that the product portfolio currently includes 135 devices. This, together with the launch of a line of video surveillance devices, led to the creation of a production center closer to the development engineers. This will allow the development team to control the manufacturing processes of new products, as the production of new gadgets requires additional equipment, testing, and verification before entering mass production.

The total capacity of pre-series production is 50 to 70 thousand devices per month. Next year, production capacity is planned to be expanded by 50%.

Currently, Ajax Systems is actively hiring employees of various categories for pre-series production: SMD line operators, RCA installers, test bench operators, assemblers, QC sorters, long-test operators, quality controllers, and other engineers. In total, the team will consist of 220 people.

As a reminder, in the spring of 2022, Ajax Systems production facilities were moved to the western region of Ukraine.

Source: ajax