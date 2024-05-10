Twisters — Ukrainian trailer for the disaster movie about tornado hunters from the producers of «Jason Bourne»

«Twisters» — is a modern version of the 1996 blockbuster «Twister» from the producers of «Jurassic Park», «Jason Bourne» and «Indiana Jones».

The plot centers on former tornado hunter Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is haunted by memories of a catastrophic encounter with a tornado during her college years. One day, Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites her back to the open plains to test a revolutionary new tornado tracking system — but the tornado season is intensifying, and terrifying phenomena are appearing like never before. So Kate and her friends have to fight for their lives.

The film is directed by Lee Isaac Chang (TV series «Mandalorian») and in addition to Edgar Jones and Ramos, the cast includes Glen Powell («I love to hate you»), Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Dodani, Maura Tinri, and others.

The film Twisters will be released in Ukraine on July 18.

Trailer

Poster