Twisters — Ukrainian trailer for the disaster movie about tornado hunters from the producers of «Jason Bourne»

author avatar
Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

«Twisters» — is a modern version of the 1996 blockbuster «Twister» from the producers of «Jurassic Park», «Jason Bourne» and «Indiana Jones».

The plot centers on former tornado hunter Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who is haunted by memories of a catastrophic encounter with a tornado during her college years. One day, Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites her back to the open plains to test a revolutionary new tornado tracking system — but the tornado season is intensifying, and terrifying phenomena are appearing like never before. So Kate and her friends have to fight for their lives.

The film is directed by Lee Isaac Chang (TV series «Mandalorian») and in addition to Edgar Jones and Ramos, the cast includes Glen Powell («I love to hate you»), Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Dodani, Maura Tinri, and others.

The film Twisters will be released in Ukraine on July 18.

Trailer

Poster

«Смерчі» — це сучасна версія блокбастера 1996 року «Смерч» від продюсерів стрічок «Парк Юрського періоду», «Джейсон Борн» та «Індіана Джонс». В центрі сюжету — колишня мисливиця за смерчами Кейт Купер (Дейзі Едґар-Джонс), яку переслідують спогади з минулого про катастрофічну зустріч з торнадо під час навчання в коледжі. Одного дня Хаві (Ентоні Рамос) запрошує дівчину повернутись на відкриті рівнини, щоб випробувати нову революційну систему відстеження торнадо — однак сезон смерчів посилюється, і зʼявляються небачені раніше жахливі явища. Тож Кейт та її друзям доведеться поборотися за власні життя. Зрежисував фільм Лі Айзек Чанґ (серіал «Мандалорець»), а окрім Едґар-Джонс та Рамоса до акторського складу приєдналися Ґлен Павелл («Люблю тебе ненавидіти»), Брендон Переа, Саша Лейн, Деріл Мак-Кормак, Кірнан Шіпка, Нік Додані, Мора Тінрі та ін. В українському прокаті фільм стартує 18 липня.


