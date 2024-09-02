«Alien: Romulus» became the second richest film in the franchise

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

New «Alien» became a hit at the box office, securing second place in the overall franchise earnings ranking.

According to Screen Rant, now the total box office of «Alien: Romulus» has reached $283.5 million, which allowed the film to move from second place to «Alien: Covenant» in 2017 with $240 million. The undisputed leader of the series is still «Prometheus» with $403 million (it also leads in terms of debut earnings, while c «Romulus» and there the second place).

Although «Alien: Romulus» didn’t take first place, the overall result can be considered stunning, especially considering that the film cost a modest $80 million to produce («Prometheus», for comparison, had a budget of $130 million — and that was in 2012).

«Alien: Romulus» — is the seventh film in the main series (the ninth including the crossovers «Alien vs. Predator») and the first film released after «Alien: Covenant» in 2017. The latter was directed by Ridley Scott himself, but after a box office failure, he gave way to Fede Alvarez to direct the new film. The plot of «Alien: Romulus», which tells the story of young people trying to survive on an abandoned space station, takes place between the events of «Alien» (1979) and «Aliens» (1986).

On Rotten Tomatoes The movie received quite decent ratings: 80% from critics and 86% from the audience. The reviews praised the bright special effects, high-quality sound design, and the cast, but sometimes blamed the director Fede Alvarez in the absence of «spark of originality».

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.