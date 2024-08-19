«Alien: Romulus» showed the second best start in the history of the franchise in terms of box office

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The new film in the series «Alien» was second only to «Prometheus» in terms of its opening weekend in the United States.

«Alien: Romulus» grossed approximately $41 million in its first three days in the United States. This result was the second best debut in the history of the «Alien» franchise. The film was second only to «Prometheus», which opened with $51 million in 2012.

During its opening weekend, the film grossed $108.2 million, of which $66.7 million came from international box office. The film did particularly well in China with $25.7 million.

Director Federico Alvarez placed the events of «Alien: Romulus» between the original «Alien» by Ridley Scott and the sequel «Aliens» by James Cameron. The film continues the series of relaunches and spinoffs that have characterized the history of the franchise.

The budget of «Alien: Romulus» amounted to $80 million, which is less than the amount spent on «Alien: Covenant» in 2017 ($100 million), but about the same as the recent «Predator» prequel, titled «Prey».

Critics and audiences warmly received the new film. On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes «Alien: Romulus» has 82% positive reviews from critics and 86% from audiences.

Source: Deadline, Collider

