All winners of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 — Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and others

The 27th D.I.C.E. Awards honored the best in the video game industry in 2023. The most important award went to Baldur’s Gate 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 did not become the game of the year, but received six awards.

Among others: Alan Wake 2 received the award for outstanding achievements in art design, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was named Adventure Game of the Year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder — Family Game of the Year, and Street Fighter 6 — Fighting Game of the Year, transmits IGN. Below — is a complete list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 — winner
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Alan Wake 2 — Saga Anderson
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — Astarion
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — Karlach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Miles Morales — winner
  • Thirsty Suitors — Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • THE FINALS
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner
  • Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — winner

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder — winner

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 — winner

Racing Game of the Year

  • F-ZERO 99
  • Forza Motorsport — winner
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23 — winner
  • WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars — winner
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain — winner
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 — winner
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • COCOON — winner
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR?

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV — winner
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

