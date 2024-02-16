All winners of the D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 — Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and others

The 27th D.I.C.E. Awards honored the best in the video game industry in 2023. The most important award went to Baldur’s Gate 3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 did not become the game of the year, but received six awards.

Among others: Alan Wake 2 received the award for outstanding achievements in art design, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was named Adventure Game of the Year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder — Family Game of the Year, and Street Fighter 6 — Fighting Game of the Year, transmits IGN. Below — is a complete list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 — winner

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 — Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 — Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 — Karlach

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — Miles Morales — winner

Thirsty Suitors — Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner

Hogwarts Legacy

THE FINALS

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — winner

Remnant II

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — winner

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — winner

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 — winner

Racing Game of the Year

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport — winner

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB The Show 23 — winner

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars — winner

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain — winner

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2 — winner

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON — winner

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR?

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV — winner

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

THE FINALS

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3 — winner

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year