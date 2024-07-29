AMD postpones Ryzen 9000 launch due to a single digit error

AMD has announced that it is delaying the release of Ryzen 9000 processors by more than a week. This may be a coincidence, but it could be due to a typo in the chip names.

Online published a photo of an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, apparently mislabeled as Ryzen 9 9700X on the case. Tom’s Hardware journalists confirmed the mislabeling of the processors and also learned about the existence of Ryzen 5 9600X, also mislabeled as Ryzen 9, in retailers.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, such a mistake could have delayed the sale of AMD Ryzen 9000 processors. AMD has told that it has recalled all Ryzen 9000s it has shipped to retailers and computer manufacturers worldwide, but did not give a specific reason. The company says it will return the processors to retailers after «re-inspection».

Earlier in an official statement, AMD wrote: «We have identified an issue with the product package testing process for the Ryzen 9000 series processors that may result in a small number of parts entering the market that do not meet our quality standards». So maybe the mislabeling wasn’t the only issue.

An AMD spokesperson says the company can’t add any more information than the previous announcement at this time. The revelation about the labeling came out over the weekend, so more information may come out later.

AMD had originally scheduled the release of Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors for July 31, but now they will be released on August 8. The real Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X are due on August 15.

Source: Tom`s Hardware