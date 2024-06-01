AMD Ryzen 9000 processors data became known ahead of release — models, specifications, prices

Introduction of AMD Ryzen 9000 processors with Zen 5 architecture are expected at Computex 2024, and they may appear as early as July. A slide from AMD’s press conference at the exhibition has been leaked, which names four Ryzen 9000 processors with their main characteristics.

The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X model will have 16 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.7 GHz. The processor also has 80 MB of cache and a TDP of 170 W. The Ryzen 9 9900X has 12 cores and 24 threads with up to 5.6 GHz, 76 MB of cache and 120 W TDP. It can be seen that both Ryzen 9s have a 50W lower TDP compared to their predecessor.

The Ryzen 7 9700X will be an 8-core chip with 16 threads, up to 5.5 GHz, 65 W and 40 MB of cache. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X with 6/12 layout will be accelerated to 5.4 GHz and have a TDP of 65W. Both processors have a 100 MHz higher maximum clock speed and lower TDP (65 W compared to 105 W).

AMD’s next-generation desktop processor series is coming next month. This is according to another image and information from two unnamed sources. The slide refers to two processors, the Ryzen 9 9950X and 9900X, and their release in July 2024. Along with the Ryzen 9000 series, AMD will also release new X870 and B850 motherboards with an AM5 socket.

According to other sources, AMD Ryzen 9000 processors will cost the same as Ryzen 7000. We are talking about the recommended retail price, not the cost of the Ryzen 7000, which is lower. Even so, this is good news for users of AM5 motherboards and a good competitive offer against the backdrop of Intel’s current and upcoming chips, which will also be presented at Computex 2024.

If so, AMD Ryzen 9 9950X should sell for $699, Ryzen 9 9900X for $549, Ryzen 7 9700X for $399, and Ryzen 5 9600X for $299. All chips should be compatible with current and future AM5 boards from the 600 and 800 series.

Sources: VideoCardz, Wccftech