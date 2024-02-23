News Movie 02-23-2024 at 15:55 comment views icon

Amidst mixed reviews of the series «Avatar: The Last Airbender», it became known that the same name movie will be a sequel to the animated series

The new movie «Avatar: The Last Airbender», which will be released in cinemas on October 10, 2025, will continue the action of the Nickelodeon animated series. This became known from the official page of the animated series in Instagram. Meanwhile, the Netflix series of the same name received mixed reviews: critics on Rotten Tomatoes created a freshness rating of 59%, while viewers — 75%.

Starting in 2025, Avatar Studios (founded by Nickelodeon in conjunction with Paramount+ in 2021 to expand the «Avatar» universe) plans to release a new animated movie and show every year, transmits HT.

1. The new movie Avatar The Last Airbender — Adult Gaang.

This animated film is supposed to resume the action of the original Nickelodeon series. The premiere of the upcoming movie is scheduled for October 10, 2025. It is reported that the next chapter will focus on the main characters — Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Tofu — when they were 20 to 30 years old.

This project was first announced in 2021. Lauren Montgomery, who was involved in the creation of «Voltron: The Legendary Defender», will direct this movie.

2. An animated series, a sequel to The Legend of Korra — New Earth Avatar.

3. Spin-off of «Avatar»: an animated movie about Zuko.

4. Spin-off of «Avatara*]: a movie about Kyoshi.


