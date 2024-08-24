News IT business 08-24-2024 at 21:24 comment views icon

An Amazon tech worker earns $400,000 a year for… doing nothing — and no one has exposed him yet

One of Amazon’s senior technical specialists boasted on social media that he managed to earn a lot of money and do almost nothing for the company. For some time, the man was worried that he would be exposed, but the e-commerce giant has not yet learned of his fraud.

«I joined Amazon 1.5 years ago after being fired from Google. With the intention of «doing nothing», getting paid, and eventually being found out», — wrote a man anonymously on Reddit (via hindustantimes).

He said that he was a senior manager in one of the technical departments with a salary of $370,000 per year.

«Without exaggeration, I have fulfilled 0 of the main goals», — the man added, referring to Amazon’s internal personnel evaluation system.

During all this time, he solved 7 requests in total and installed one automated dashboard, which he created in 3 days using ChatGPT (but told his management that it took 3 months). The manager clarifies that he still works at Amazon, where he spends most of his 8-hour workday in meetings.

In the comments to the post, which was later shared on Twitter, people were divided in their assessment of this practice:

«This person is destroying the system for those who really want to work and earn for honest work».

«A person who works 2 hours a day, gets paid for 8 and devotes all this time to personal life, family and hobbies is a winner of this life».

