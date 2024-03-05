An era has passed: NVIDIA discontinues GeForce GTX 16 series GPUs – the last GTX chips

NVIDIA has discontinued the production of GeForce GTX 16 series GPUs. This was reported by Chinese sources citing the latest roadmap.

After the current stocks are exhausted, partners will no longer be able to produce new graphics cards with GPUs based on the Turing architecture. As a result, entry-level devices that do not support ray tracing and DLSS acceleration will soon disappear from the market. These graphics cards were the last models in the GTX series, as NVIDIA has completely switched to the RTX brand.

According to NVIDIA’s GPU roadmap, the GTX 16 series was completely discontinued in the first quarter of 2024. Currently, all remaining stocks of GPUs are distributed among manufacturing partners. It is estimated that the remaining stock of GTX 16 series devices on the market will be used up within the next 1-3 months.

The GTX 1650 and GTX 1630 were the last models on the market. Now, these graphics cards have joined other devices that have been withdrawn from the market before, including the GTX 16 SUPER.

Now the lowest level in NVIDIA’s offer is represented by the RTX 20 series. Technically, this makes the mobile RTX 2050 and desktop RTX 3050 the new entry-level models.

Despite the discontinuation of GPUs, NVIDIA continues to support the GTX 16 series through new drivers. In fact, the company is still supporting even the GTX 700 series, so owners of GTX 16 graphics cards will continue to receive driver updates for a long time to come.

Source: videocardz