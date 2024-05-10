MAL’OPUS offers an updated Ukrainian-language cookbook based on the «Witcher» universe, created in collaboration with CD PROJECT RED

MAL’OPUS Publishing House presents an updated edition of the «Witcher» cookbook with official terminology from CD PROJECT RED. The book contains 80 recipes inspired by the franchise about the famous White Wolf, the witch Geralt from Rivia.

«Embark on a gastronomic journey to discover the delicious recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher», its characters, vast landscapes, and the diverse culinary heritage of the Continent. The recipes, collected and compiled by a culinary guide, pave the way to places known from old storytellers, thick volumes from the Oxford Library, and the songs and ballads of the master Lyubystok»,” describes the book by MAL’OPUS.

«The Witcher. The official» cookbook has a hard cover and 256 pages. Its dimensions are 21×26 cm. The authors of the book are Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupiecka, authors of the culinary blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen. The book includes a long foreword by Andrzej Sapkowski, writer and creator of «Witcher». The translation was done by Oleksandra and Yurii Povoroznyky.

A special feature of the updated edition is the close cooperation of MAL’OPUS with the developers of the «Witcher» games, the CD PROJECT RED studio. The cookbook uses official Ukrainian terminology provided by the developers.

Technical specifications of the publication:

256 pages

hard cover

color illustrations

format: 21 x 26 cm

Order the book «The Witcher. The official» cookbook can be ordered now on publishing house website at a price of UAH 800.