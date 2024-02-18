Android 15 Developer Preview is out: what’s new and which Samsung smartphones will be available

The first release of Android 15 Developer Preview did not bring many changes, but they are still noticeable. The first change is in the developer settings, in the settings section — it is a switch to display the HDR/SDR ratio.

Another change — is the introduction of a haptic response when adjusting the brightness using Quick Settings. This small change will help you to know by touch when the brightness is being adjusted on your phones. There is also a keyboard vibration switch that can also be found in the Gboard settings.

Android 15 Developer Preview also offers a notification muting feature. It starts to reduce the volume of notifications when you receive many consecutive notifications from the same app. So, if you get too many notifications every morning, this feature will come in handy.

There are still many known issues with the first version of Android 15 Developer Preview — the update is only recommended for developers who are confident in their actions.

According to WccftechThe website says that not only Google Pixel smartphones will be able to update to Android 15 Developer Preview. The site lists Samsung smartphones available on the market that will be able to receive Android 15 DP:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Fold and Flip series

Galaxy Fold 5

Galaxy Flip 5

Galaxy Fold 4

Galaxy Flip 4

Galaxy Fold 3

Galaxy Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A25

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F15

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M15

