Android 15 Developer Preview is out: what’s new and which Samsung smartphones will be available

The first release of Android 15 Developer Preview did not bring many changes, but they are still noticeable. The first change is in the developer settings, in the settings section — it is a switch to display the HDR/SDR ratio.
Another change — is the introduction of a haptic response when adjusting the brightness using Quick Settings. This small change will help you to know by touch when the brightness is being adjusted on your phones. There is also a keyboard vibration switch that can also be found in the Gboard settings.
Android 15 Developer Preview also offers a notification muting feature. It starts to reduce the volume of notifications when you receive many consecutive notifications from the same app. So, if you get too many notifications every morning, this feature will come in handy.
There are still many known issues with the first version of Android 15 Developer Preview — the update is only recommended for developers who are confident in their actions.
According to WccftechThe website says that not only Google Pixel smartphones will be able to update to Android 15 Developer Preview. The site lists Samsung smartphones available on the market that will be able to receive Android 15 DP:
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
Galaxy Fold and Flip series
- Galaxy Fold 5
- Galaxy Flip 5
- Galaxy Fold 4
- Galaxy Flip 4
- Galaxy Fold 3
- Galaxy Flip 3
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A15 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S9 (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8+ (Wi-Fi/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi/5G)
Galaxy F series
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F15
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M15
Source: Wccftech