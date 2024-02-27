Anker offers SoundCore H30i wireless headphones with 40 mm drivers, 70 hours of battery life, and a price of UAH 1500

The Anker brand offers a new model of wireless over-ear headphones SoundCore H30i. When developing this model, engineers focused on people who constantly use headphones for personal or work purposes. The headset weighs 183 g, has soft leather removable ear cushions, an ergonomic headband and a folding design.

The SoundCore H30i headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and a battery that provides up to 70 hours of battery life. With fast charging support, just 5 minutes of recharging can restore the power reserve so that the headset can work for 4 hours. The headset uses Bluetooth 5.3 wireless interface to connect to audio sources. The headset can be used both for listening to music and for communication during calls. Thanks to the Soundcore application, the user can customize their own equalizer settings.

Anker Soundcore H30i headset is already available on the Ukrainian market for about UAH 1500. The model is available in 3 colors: black, milky white, and wine red.