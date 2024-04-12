Announced crossover movie «Transformers» and «G.I. Joe» — premiere in 2025 or 2026

Revealing a scene at the end of «Transformers: Age of the Beastlings», Paramount officially confirmed at CinemaCon 2024 that the crossover movie between «Transformers» and «G.I. Joe» will be released in 2025 or 2026.

Little is known about the film, but it has been confirmed that Steven Spielberg will executive produce the project, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vaghradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy serving as producers.

In the finale of «Time of the Beastmen», Noah is interviewed by a mysterious agent played by Michael Kelly, who hands him a business card with the G.I. Joe logo. Thanks to Noah’s experience, he is recruited into a well-known but top-secret military organization.

This crossover has been teased for many years, and Bonaventure called it possible back in 2014. The unification of Transformers and G.I. Joe has never happened in animated or regular movies before. There have been crossovers in comics since «G.I. Joe and Transformers» 1986. This movie will most likely be the next installment of the «Transformers» franchise after «Age of Beastmen».

Also at the Paramount presentation at CinemaCon, an animated film was shown behind closed doors for the first time. It showed the young Optimus Prime and Megatron as humble robots who don’t even know how to transform. In order to gain the ability to transform, they must go on a journey to the surface. Bumblebee and Megatron also travel to the surface by supply train, while the Elite work to find the Leadership Matrix.

The «Transformers One» movie, which will be released on September 14, 2024, stars Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime/Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron/D-16), Keegan-Michael Key (Bumblebee/B-127), Scarlett Johansson (Elite), Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and John Hamm.

Source: IGN