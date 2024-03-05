Apple announces new MagSafe silicone iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in new colors

Following the updated MacBook Air laptops with M3 processors, Apple has announced new color options for MagSafe silicone iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The MagSafe silicone case is now also available in mint, sunshine, blue, and pink colors for $49.

Apple Watch bands have also received new colors. Sport Loops are now available in mint and blue. Sport Bands — in mint, sunshine, and light blue.

The Solo Loop braided strap has been updated with Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry colors, and the Solo Loop strap is now available in Pink, Mint, and Ocean Blue. All of these Apple Watch bands are now available on the Apple website.