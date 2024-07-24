Apple Find My is now in the wallet: ESR Geo Wallet announced for $38 and up

The tech accessories brand ESR has launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a Find My-enabled Geo Wallet.

The new ESR Geo Wallet is described as «the world’s first wallet with built-in Find My». In fact, this is not true at all, as there are already several such models available on the market. However, the new Geo Wallet has a more traditional pocket-sized form factor that will be convenient for many users.

The wallet has an Apple-certified Find My module, «which allows you to track its location in real time through the Find My app, whether it’s connected to your phone or not. And the wallet’s built-in speaker works with Find My to make a sound when the wallet is nearby but out of sight». The wallet components additionally support RFID blocking technology, which «protects your cards from unauthorized scanning». It takes 2 hours to charge the battery via the magnetic attachment.

The ESR Geo Wallet is 15 mm thick, 115 mm long and 90 mm wide, allowing you to conveniently place your cards and cash in it. It has enough space for 10 bills, 9 cards, and 15 coins. Also, these dimensions make it easy to put the wallet in your pocket like any other. Usually, Find My wallets are thicker.

The price of ESR Geo Wallet is Kickstarter starts at $38 for those who are among the first to support the campaign. Then the price will rise to $55. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September this year.