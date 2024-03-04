Apple has stopped selling MacBook Air (M1) 2020 — the first Mac on Apple silicon

Along with the announcement of new models MacBook Air with M3 chip Apple has stopped selling the MacBook Air version with the M1 processor. This laptop was released in November 2020 as the first Mac based on Apple silicon.

At the time, it was a kind of revolution. The MacBook Air with the M1 processor was passively cooled, but it provided higher performance and battery life than Intel-based versions.

At the same time, Apple reduced the initial price of the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor by $100. For the first time, the price of this device dropped below $1000. The Cupertino-based company released the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip in June 2022 at an initial price of $1199, but in June 2023, when the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip was released, it reduced the price to $1099. The basic configuration includes 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, 8 GB of unified memory, and 256 GB of internal storage.

The MacBook Air lineup now consists of a 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip starting at $999, a 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip starting at $1099, and a 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip starting at $1299.

Source: macrumors 1, 2