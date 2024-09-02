Apple is likely to release new Macs with M4 chips in November

It was reported that Apple would release the Mac at the end of the year, but according to sources MacRumors, the new models will be shown a little earlier, in November.

At the same time, it is possible that Apple will schedule the event in October — last year, for example, the company announced the event on October 23, and the following week, new models were presented MacBook Pro and iMac with M3 chips.

According to rumors, Apple will release four new Mac models with M4 chips by the end of the year:

Entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip;

new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips;

new iMac with M4 chip;

a completely redesigned Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chips.

It is expected that devices will receive minor updates (except for Mac mini, which potentially lose the USB-A port) are focused on chip upgrades, but the new Macs may be the first to get 16 GB of storage as standard for everyone.

It is likely that some devices have already entered mass production, which is in line with the launch date tentatively set for November.