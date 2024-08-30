Apple memorabilia auction: rare photos, rare iPhones, iPads, and Apple 1s sold for almost $1 million

Recently, there was an auction of various Apple memorabilia organized by RR Auction. During this event, a total of $98,3096 worth of items were purchased, ranging from photographs to the original Apple 1 computer.

Thus, a rare Polaroid photo of Steve Jobs, taken on Polaroid and signed by Jobs himself, was sold for $12500. Also for sale were a Polaroid photo of Tim Cook with his signature and 3 Polaroid photos of the main board of the first Apple 1 computer. These photos together brought $54090.

The auction also featured rare Apple devices. For example, an original 2007 iPhone in its original packaging was sold for more than $25,000. At the same time, one of the first prototypes of iPad tablets cost $24996.

But the biggest gainer of the auction (about a third of the total amount) was an Apple 1 computer belonging to Dana Reddington, an Apple employee at the time. Before the sale, the computer was repaired and restored by Corey Cohen, an expert in this field. Now, the device with a green monochrome screen is fully operational, which probably allowed it to be sold for $315914.

All in all, it was a fascinating auction that can truly be considered a walk through Apple’s history, with the ups and downs and spin-offs that have made the company what it is today.

Source: phonearena