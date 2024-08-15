Apple plans to release a desktop robot in 2026 at a price of almost $1000

Apple plans to release a tabletop robot with a large screen similar to the iPad in 2026.

About reported Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The new gadget will have a large iPad-like screen mounted on a thin robotic arm. This design will allow users to tilt the display up and down and rotate it a full 360 degrees. This solution will provide maximum flexibility in using the device.

Apple developers position this device as a «multifunctional smart home control center». It will be able to act as a video phone for FaceTime calls and a home security monitoring system. The gadget will be powered by Siri voice assistant and artificial intelligence technologies Apple Intelligence.

Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology, was assigned to lead the project. Previously, he led the development of the Apple Watch and managed the company’s now-closed self-driving car project.

Apple plans to launch the device in 2026 or 2027. The company aims to set the price at about $1000 to make the new product affordable for a wide range of consumers. However, these plans are subject to change depending on development progress and market conditions.

Source: Macrumors