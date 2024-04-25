Apple’s chief marketing officer who promoted Vision Pro headset resigns

Frank Casanova has worked in various positions at Apple for 36 years — most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and was responsible for the launch of the Vision Pro headset, among other things.

How reported Bloomberg Dan Riccio, who led the development of the device, is also preparing to retire.

Apple Vision Pro went on sale in the United States in early February at a rather high price of $3499 (excluding taxes) for the minimum 256 GB of storage (the 512 GB version costs $3699, and 1 TB costs $3899).

In other countries, the headsets offered on the gray market (in Ukraine, for example, local marketplaces asked for UAH 210 thousand at the start), or provided Vision Pro for rent.

Interestingly, the news about the dismissal of the people responsible for the headset comes amid rumors that Apple is allegedly halved its Vision Pro supply plans (according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, to 400-450 thousand units in 2024 from the projected 700-800 thousand units).

Apple plans to announce a new version of the operating system for the device in June, but the second generation of Vision Pro may not appear in 2025 — the company «is reviewing and adjusting» the overall strategy for its headset business.