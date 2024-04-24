Apple almost halves Vision Pro supply plan (to 450 000 units in 2024), – Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple has reduced expectations for the delivery of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple now plans to ship 400 thousand to 450 thousand units of Vision Pro this year, which is less than the initial market plan of 700-800 thousand units. These changes have also reportedly prompted the company to reconsider its overall strategy in the headset market.

Kuo writes that the demand for Vision Pro in the US «fell sharply beyond expectations», forcing Apple to take a cautious approach to the international launch. Earlier, the analyst reported that the company would release the headset in other countries before the WWDC conference in June.

«Apple has reduced Vision Pro shipments in 2024 to 400-450 thousand units (versus market consensus of 700-800 thousand units or more). Apple cut orders ahead of the Vision Pro launch in markets outside the US, meaning that demand in the US market has fallen sharply short of expectations, forcing Apple to take a conservative view of demand in markets outside the US».

Ming-Chi Kuo also says that Apple is «reviewing and adjusting» the overall strategy for its headset business. Previous reports suggested that the second-generation Vision Pro could be released in 2025, most likely in the second half. But now Apple expects Vision Pro shipments to decline in 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year. Therefore, there may not be a new Vision Pro model in 2025.

Source: 9to5mac