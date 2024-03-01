Apple’s «Eco-friendly» FineWoven cases are so bad that Amazon has added a «Recently Returned» mark

Apple’s FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 have already received several waves of criticism from users, but this time their poor quality has been noted by one of the world’s largest retailers. It turns out that they are so bad that Amazon had to add a warning label — «frequently returned» to FineWoven’s pages.

The warning label appears in the product listings for all FineWoven cases from Apple for the iPhone 15, transmits 9to5mac. Apple Watch accessory options and FineWoven MagSafe Wallets do not yet have such a warning.

Full text of the warning: