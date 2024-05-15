Google adds AI to general search — for now in the US and by the end of the year in other countries

Google adds artificial intelligence to search. At the Google I/O 2024 presentation, the company announced major AI-based changes to its most popular search engine. With the new features, Google is making search more than just a way to find a website. The company wants people to use its search engine to get answers directly, plan events, and discuss ideas.

Starting today, Google will show full AI-generated answers to most search queries at the top of the results page in the United States. Previously, the feature was only being tested, but now AI Overviews is becoming publicly available and will be extended to most countries by the end of the year.

In addition to AI answers, when searching for restaurants and recipes, and later for movies, music, books, hotels, shopping, etc. in English in the US, a new search page will be displayed where results are organized by AI.

The test Search Labs will have even more AI-powered features to help simplify text or analyze a complex topic in more detail. Testers will also be able to ask Google really complex questions and get comprehensive answers instead of performing several search attempts.

Google also wants to become a meal and vacation planner, allowing, through Search Labs, queries like «create a three-day meal plan for a group that is easy to prepare» and allowing you to change individual results in an AI-generated plan. Later, Google will allow anyone who signs up for Search Labs to use video as a search query instead of text or images.

Google says that all these new features are based on an all-new Gemini model customized for search, which combines Gemini’s advanced multi-step reasoning and multimodal capabilities with Google’s traditional search tools.

Source: Engadget