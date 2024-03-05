Apple sold 24% fewer iPhones in China due to Huawei’s recovery (up 64%)

Sales of Apple iPhone smartphones in China fell sharply in the first six weeks of 2024, according to a report Counterpoint Research. The analyst firm reported that iPhone sales fell by 24% during the period as Apple faced stiff competition from local smartphone makers such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

In particular, Apple has come under considerable pressure from Chinese tech giant Huawei, whose consumer business is experiencing a resurgence in China after the launch of the Mate 60 smartphone.

Several rival Chinese smartphone makers also recorded a drop in sales over the six weeks, but it was less pronounced than Apple’s. According to Counterpoint Research, Oppo’s smartphone shipments fell by 29%, while Vivo and Xiaomi’s fell by 15% and 7%, respectively.

The top smartphone brands in the first six weeks were Huawei and its subsidiary Honor, which spun off from the tech giant in 2020 as a result of US sanctions. In the first six weeks of 2024, Huawei’s smartphone shipments were up 64% year-on-year. Sales of Honor phones, meanwhile, added 2%.

Apple is facing challenging conditions in its key market, China. Several notable trends are adding to the pressure, not the least of which is intense competition from local Chinese smartphone makers, including the resurgent Huawei.