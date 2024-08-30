Apple TV+ releases director’s cut of «Napoleon» Ridley Scott — with 48 minutes of new footage

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

It turned out that Ridley Scott still has something to show — besides 158 minutes of the main plot «Napoleon».

Starting today, you can watch it on Apple TV+ available is the director’s cut of «Napoleon» —, a historical action film by Ridley Scott starring Joaquin Phoenix. According to the description, the extended version contains about 48 minutes of new and never-before-seen scenes.

The movie shows the most famous battles of Napoleon (Phoenix) and his rapid and brutal rise to the imperial chair, through the prism of his dependent and unstable relationship with his wife Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).

Trailer for the director’s cut of «Napoleon»

Ridley Scott himself directed and executive produced, and David Scarpa wrote the screenplay.

«Napoleon» received three Oscar nominations for visual effects, production design and costume design, but also received very mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 58% rating from critics and a 59% rating from audiences.

«Napoleon — is a great movie, but you won’t see it if you fall asleep between battles. The combination of perfect visuals and comedic dialogues fails, and Scott lacks the necessary rhythm for everyone to enjoy the jokes», — quote from one of the reviews.

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.