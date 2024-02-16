Apple Vision Pro gets a special TikTok app

When it was released, Apple Vision Pro attracted attention for the lack of dedicated apps for the most famous video services, including Netflix and YouTube. However, when the headset was officially two weeks old, Apple got a third major player—Vision Pro received the native TikTok app.

This is not just a slightly adapted iPad app, transmits Engadget. There are some neat features that take advantage of Apple’s headset. The navigation bar is moved out of the screen, allowing users to view video content with fewer obstacles.

This extends to the comment sections and author profiles, as they now appear as extensions alongside the feed, which TikTok says provides a «more immersive content experience». To this end, TikTok is integrating with the immersive environment of the headset, so people can watch short videos as if they were on the moon or surrounded by Yosemite National Park.

TikTok also works with Vision Pro’s shared space feature, which allows the app’s screen to exist somewhere on the periphery. Its position will remain static, for example, on the refrigerator if the user likes to watch short videos while cooking, so it will be in the same place every time they put on the headset.