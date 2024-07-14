Apple Watch stayed in the ocean for a year and a half — after that it still worked

An Apple Watch user found his watch in the ocean more than a year after he lost it. This happened thanks to the Apple Find My option that works on the company’s devices.

The Apple Watch survived under the ocean until it was found more than a year later. Jared Brick lost his watch in the Caribbean and was able to get it back thanks to Find My. But what’s surprising is that the Apple Watch was still in working order despite the pressure and exposure to liquid.

In a YouTube video, Brick said that back in June 2022, he went on a trip to the Caribbean to celebrate his son’s birthday. He gave his son an Apple Watch and also bought one for himself. The owner said that he scuba dived twice a day and never took off his Apple Watch. This makes sense, since the device is certified for a depth of 50 meters. However, one day after diving, there was no Apple Watch on his wrist.

«It disappeared, slipped from my wrist into the water. I didn’t realize it at the time, my attention was distracted by the true beauty of the place».

More than a year later, Brick used Apple’s Find My feature to mark the Apple Watch as lost. In December, he received a voicemail from an unidentified man in the Caribbean claiming to have Jared’s Apple Watch.

«Thanks to Jonathan from the Caribbean for finding the watch, contacting me, sending it to me, and to Apple for creating such a great technology».

We can be happy for the owner, but the case is strange even for stories about Apple technology. The watch was supposed to be at sea for a year, and the very chemically active seawater should not have gotten inside.

Source: Wccftech