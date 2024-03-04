News Devices 03-04-2024 at 09:13 comment views icon

Apple will cancel its spring event and limit itself to online announcements of new iPad and MacBook Air – Mark Gurman

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Apple is expected to release several updated models of its devices in the near future, including the iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, as well as the MacBook Air laptop with the M3 processor. However, it turns out that the company does not seem to be planning to hold a big spring event for announcements. This was reported by Apple expert Mark Gurman.

According to him, the company «plans to announce new products on its website through a series of online videos and marketing campaigns». If so, Apple has been skipping the spring event for 2 years in a row, and this year is expected to be especially full of new devices.

Whatever the format of the announcements, rumors suggest that they will happen inevitably. Gurman predicts that the new devices will be released either this month or next month. Gurman reports that along with the iPad Pro update and the new 12.9-inch iPad Air, Apple is also planning to announce new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. The MacBook Air laptop with the M3 chip is also expected to be released in 13-inch and 15-inch versions.

At the same time, some claim that the announcements will take place this week.

Source: Engadget


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send