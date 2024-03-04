Apple will cancel its spring event and limit itself to online announcements of new iPad and MacBook Air – Mark Gurman

Apple is expected to release several updated models of its devices in the near future, including the iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, as well as the MacBook Air laptop with the M3 processor. However, it turns out that the company does not seem to be planning to hold a big spring event for announcements. This was reported by Apple expert Mark Gurman.

According to him, the company «plans to announce new products on its website through a series of online videos and marketing campaigns». If so, Apple has been skipping the spring event for 2 years in a row, and this year is expected to be especially full of new devices.

Whatever the format of the announcements, rumors suggest that they will happen inevitably. Gurman predicts that the new devices will be released either this month or next month. Gurman reports that along with the iPad Pro update and the new 12.9-inch iPad Air, Apple is also planning to announce new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. The MacBook Air laptop with the M3 chip is also expected to be released in 13-inch and 15-inch versions.

Apple is expected to announce new products this week! What to expect:

– OLED iPad Pros

– New iPad Airs (including new 12.9” size)

– M3 MacBook Airs

– Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad

– Apple Pencil (3rd gen)

– New iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands Uncertain:

– New iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands Uncertain:

– Spring iPhone…

At the same time, some claim that the announcements will take place this week.

Source: Engadget