Archaeologists have discovered ancient burials and remains of fortifications in the Tweeddale region of southern Scotland that may confirm local folklore about the tomb of the legendary wizard Merlin.

Merlin, the legendary wizard of Arthurian legends, is known as a powerful magician and wise mentor to King Arthur. According to legend, he helped Uther Pendragon, Arthur’s father, and then raised Arthur himself. Merlin guided Arthur to the sword in the stone, which he drew himself when he became king. As Arthur’s chief advisor, he defended the kingdom with his magic and wisdom. There are different versions about the end of Merlin’s life: according to one, he was imprisoned by the sorceress Nimue, according to another — killed by his sister Morgana.

Historians believe that the legends of King Arthur became popular in Britain in the 12th and 13th centuries. One of the first sources of these tales was the «History of the Britons» by the Welsh chronicler Nennius, written in the late 8th or early 9th century.

Recent archaeological excavations in the Tweeddale region have attracted the attention of scholars and history enthusiasts from around the world. The GUARD Archaeology team focused his research around the ancient village of Drumelsir, which has long been associated with the legends of Merlin.

The archaeologists explored the Tinnis Fort, which is located near Merlin’s alleged burial site. They found that people lived in the fort in the late 6th and early 7th centuries. This period coincides with the time when the legend of Merlin is believed to have originated.

Scientists have discovered stacked fortifications on the territory of Fort Tinnis. This indicates that in the late Iron Age the structure was destroyed by a strong fire. It probably happened during military conflicts between local rulers.

On the opposite bank of the River Tweed, archaeologists have explored the Thirlstein barrows. Among them, they found a square barrow dating from the period between the late 3rd and late 6th century. People of high social status were buried in it, indicating the importance of this place for the early Britons of the region.

Scientists have conducted a geophysical survey of the area where Merlin’s tomb is said to be located. They found a burial-like object at the foot of one of the mounds. It is interesting that this is how Geoffrey of Monmouth described Merlin’s grave Geoffrey of Monmouth — medieval priest, historian and writer, one of the most important figures in the development of British history and in the spread of stories about King Arthur.: at the foot of an ancient mound overlooking the River Tweed.

Archaeologists found traces of human activity from different historical periods. At the top of Tinnis Hill, they found numerous fragments of flint tools from the Late Mesolithic — Early Neolithic period. These findings indicate that the first people appeared in the Tweed Valley in prehistoric times.

It is impossible to unequivocally confirm whether the found burial site really belongs to the legendary mentor of King Arthur. However, the presence of such an object in a place associated with folklore indicates a possible historical basis for the legend of Merlin.

