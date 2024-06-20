Army+ from the Ministry of Defense — a chatbot has been launched to advise the military and persons liable for military service in Telegram

The Ministry of Defense has launched the Army+ chatbot, which is positioned as a consultant for people liable for military service, the military and their families.

The chatbot is already available on Telegram here: https://t.me/UAForces_bot.

Army+ offers «prompt responses to a wide range of questions»: military personnel can find out about money, clothing and housing, the status of combatants, prosthetics, sanatorium treatment, benefits, etc.; civilians can find out about types of military service, deferment, the list of military medical certificates, etc.; while families of Ukrainian defenders can find out about medical care, merit payments, etc.

To get the necessary information, you need to select the user status and then the appropriate category of questions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced launch of a separate Army+ application — something like «Actions» for the military, which will display specialized services and documents, such as standardized report templates. The app is expected to be launched this summer.

Another application departments of the Reserve+ recently updated with an electronic military document with a QR code and the option to correct data online without visiting the TCC (for certain cases). According to the Ministry of Defense, more than 500,000 such documents have been generated through the mobile program, almost a third of all data updates in Reserve+.

Application Reserve+ is currently available in 178 countries and can be downloaded from the following links: in Google Play and App Store.