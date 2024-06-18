Reserve+ has been updated: military registration document with QR code and online data correction without a visit to the TCC

As of today, the Reserve+ app now has an electronic military registration document that has the same legal force as a paper document.

Authorized persons can simply scan the QR code and check its validity online.

Among other updates — the ability to correct data online, which is provided for two cases:

I am a military man, but I am still registered — for those servicemen whose current status was not reflected in the Oberig register. « Data not found » — for all persons liable for military service who received such a notification in the Reserve+ app.

After filling out a special application, the data should be sent to the Oberig registry, where the information is updated remotely.

The Reserve+ application is available for download in Google Play and App Store.

As a reminder, on May 18, the following law came into force in Ukraine updated Law on mobilizationwhich obliged all men aged 18-60 to update their registration data within 60 days (until July 16 inclusive). So far, Reserve+ has surpassed the 1.5 million mark of unique updates, and among those who have registered are — 210,000 women and more than 22,000 citizens living abroad. In addition to Ukraine, the most frequently updated countries are Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Canada, and the United States.