Artificial intelligence is not useful? It can cook a steak in the Brisk It’s Origin grill to your individual taste

The Brisk It’s Origin smart grill uses generative artificial intelligence to help you cook steaks. This is an assistant that won’t fall asleep or get drunk to burn the meat.

The design provides automatic temperature control using thermal sensors and a regulator. You need to set the temperature and the grill will manage the fuel so that your food is cooked at a stable temperature without any manipulation.

The grill has a selection of presets, so you can press a button and let it do its thing. The smart grill can learn about the user’s personal preferences to create what the company calls «surprises» in cooking (hopefully pleasant ones). You can also control the grill yourself. It has a control app, so you don’t have to get up and go to the device.

The Brisk It’s Origin is powered by wood pellets and gives your food a real smoky flavor. The Origin-580 grill is large enough to accommodate four chickens, five pieces of ribs, or four pork hams, and there is also a larger Origin-940 option that will feed a large group. Brisk promises more AI features over time, with updates to the device available from the cloud. The 580 model costs $849 and is available for $699 with a discount.

This is not the only smart grill that uses artificial intelligence. Seer Grills received an innovation award at this year’s CES for its Perfecta grill based on artificial intelligence. It looks a little less like a grill and more like a futuristic slow cooker that runs on electricity and gas.

