As in «Star Wars»: YouTuber runs Doom on a three-dimensional display

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Enthusiasts are constantly proving that Doom can work on the most unexpected devices and even without them at all. However, most modifications of the game simply transfer its gameplay and graphics almost unchanged. This port shows Doom in a way that has never been seen before.

The Ancient YouTube channel has published a video of the game on a «home surround display». The device reproduces three-dimensional images. In the footage, you can see moving holograms as if in mid-air, like in the «Star Wars» movies. Such devices can be practical for visualizing design projects, but three-dimensional games are a great example of their capabilities.

Ancient shows the game on the display from different angles at different angles, with the classic interface at the bottom of the three-dimensional image. The third-person control of the game is interesting. The hologram shows Doom from an isometric angle to give the levels a three-dimensional look. This probably makes the game harder to play, as only a relatively small space around the player is visible.

In addition, Ancient implemented a voxel-based Doom mod that debuted in 2022. He also participated in the recently released ray tracing mod for Doom 2.

Source: TechSpot

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.