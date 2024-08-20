Assassin’s Creed Shadows: new video reveals unique gameplay features of Naoe and Yasuke

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Ubisoft has released a new video of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which reveals the game features of the two main characters — Naoe and Yasuke.

The developers have demonstrated how the playstyles of each character differ and in what situations each of them has an advantage.

Naoe and Yasuke have different speed and health characteristics. Naoe specializes in stealthy actions, while Yasuke prefers melee combat. These differences affect how the characters overcome obstacles and interact with the environment.

Naoe is characterized by incredible agility and grace. She is able to perform complex acrobatic stunts, such as backflips and landing on a pile of hay. Her skills give her an advantage in situations where she needs to reach high ground or gain an advantage over enemies attacking from a distance.

In contrast to Naoe, Yasuke falls from a height of «like a stone of» and lands on his back. However, he outperforms his opponent in melee and has more health. Yasuke is better suited to confronting strong enemies in one-on-one fights.

The choice of character affects not only the gameplay but also the development of the plot. In some situations, Naoe may prefer to attack the target, while Yasuke will tend to show mercy. The developers emphasize that players will be able to complete any mission for both characters, but certain situations are better suited for a particular character.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows — is a third-person action role-playing game that takes players to 16th century Japan, the time of the Adzuti-Momoyama period. The game allows you to control two characters: the shinobi Naoe and the samurai Yasuke, each with a unique arsenal and fighting style. The developers have introduced a number of innovations, including the ability to crawl in a prone position and a dynamic change of seasons. The game world covers the central part of Japan, including Kyoto, Kobe, Osaka, and Iga Province, and the plot is set against the backdrop of historical events, such as Oda Nobunaga’s victory over the Takeda family and its attack on Iga Province.

As a reminder, the developers have recently noted that Assassin’s Creed Shadows there will be a relationship between Naoe and Yasuke.

Source: Gamingbolt, Wikipedia

