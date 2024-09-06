Astro Bot was the highest rated game of 2024 — with 95/100 on Opencritic and 94/100 on Metacritic

The Games section is published with the support of ?

In reviews, critics call Astro Bot «the best platformer of the decade».

On Metacritic, Astro Bot received a score of 94/100 based on 113 critics’ reviews — this is the highest score for a standalone game in 2024 (while the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree has a slightly higher score of 95/100).

Meanwhile, on Opencritic, Sony’s platformer received 95/100 based on 80 reviews and 100% recommendations from critics. Taken together, these scores make the game the highest rated game of 2024.

Reviews have called Astro Bot «a love letter» to the PlayStation heritage and «one of the best platformers of the decade», noting the fun gameplay, abundance of easter eggs and inventive design.

«Sony and Team Asobi have created one of the best games of this year and perhaps even this generation. Astro Bot surprises and brings joy with its ease, especially when it parodies other PlayStation series. The game can be played both with children and alone in a dark room. And the big question is who will enjoy it more», — wrote our game reviewer Artem Lysaychuk.

The full review of Astro Bot by ITC editors is available at the link below:

Astro Bot — is the first major Sony game with Ukrainian text localization. From today, the platformer is available in the PlayStation — store for a price of 1999 UAH.

The game already offers more than 80 levels and about 300 bots to rescue, but the developers planned and free DLC with «speed races».

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.