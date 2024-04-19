ASUS A3402WVA monoblock with Intel Core Series 1 processors and 23.8-inch IPS display is sold in Ukraine at a price of UAH 26 thousand

ASUS has announced the launch of ASUS A3402WVA all-in-one computer in Ukraine. This device is powered by Intel processors of the new Core Series 1 (Raptor Lake-U Refresh) line.

The ASUS A3402WVA monoblock has a 23.8-inch IPS display with Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels), 100 Hz refresh rate and matte finish. The panel provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The display has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland.

The system configuration includes one of the Intel Raptor Lake-U Refresh processors: Core 3 100U, Core 5 120U, or Core 7 150U. Up to 16 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive are also available. The graphics solution is integrated into the processor.

The device has Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless communication modules. The system also includes an HD (720p) webcam with a protective curtain, a microphone, two 3W speakers, HDMI 1.4 input, HDMI 1.4 output, 3 USB 3.2 Type-A Gen1 connectors, 2 USB 2.0 connectors, 1 USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1 connector, RJ45 LAN network connector, 2-in-1 (SD/MMC) card reader, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The device measures 53.9×42.3×1.5~16.5 cm and weighs 5.4 kg. The monoblock can be supplied without an OS or with Windows 11 preinstalled. A wired keyboard and a wired mouse can be included as an option.

ASUS A3402WVA all-in-one computers are already available in Ukraine at a suggested price of UAH 25,999.