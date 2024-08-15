ASUS ProArt P16 – the first laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor offered in Ukraine for UAH 159 thousand

«ASUS Ukraine» has announced the launch of the new ProArt P16 laptop in Ukraine. This model is positioned as a device for creativity with support for artificial intelligence technologies.

The ASUS ProArt P16 laptop has a 16-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 4K resolution (3840×2400 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio) and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The peak HDR brightness is 500 cd/m2. The screen provides 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 1000000:1 image contrast and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified. Stylus support is announced.

The device has a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 50 TOPS AI performance. The configuration includes up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (on board), SSDs up to 4 TB (M.2, NVMe, PCIe 4.0), and a discrete NVIDIA graphics card up to GeForce RTX 4070 for laptops with 8 GB of memory and 321 TOPS AI performance.

Additionally, the new product contains a Full HD webcam, a USB4 port (supports image output and laptop power), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (supports image output and laptop power), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connectors, an HDMI 2.1 video output, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The battery capacity is 90 Wh. The laptop comes with a 200 W charger. ASUS ProArt P16 has dimensions of 35.49×24.69×1.49~1.73 cm and weighs 1.85 kg.

The laptop offers a collection of creative programs with built-in AI functions to help users create content. StoryCube makes it easy to sort, edit, export, and manage raw footage. MuseTree will quickly turn sketches and ideas into images. ProArt Creator Hub is a personal portal where users can monitor the status of the device, customize its settings, and optimize their creative process. ASUS DialPad is a hardware controller that allows you to interact with professional creative programs with precision. The laptop keyboard has a separate Copilot key.

The ASUS ProArt P16 laptop with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 64 GB of RAM, and 2 TB SSD will go on sale in Ukraine in mid-August at a price of UAH 158,999.