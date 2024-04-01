Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro with 165 Hz display frequency and 6-axis stabilizer is sold in Ukraine for UAH 60 thousand

Asus has announced the launch of ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone in Ukraine. The manufacturer positions this model not only as a gaming device, but also as a universal premium smartphone for different categories of users: gamers, streamers, content creators, and others.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a new design. The body is 15% thinner than the previous generation of the smartphone without compromising performance. The device is IP68 protected against dust and moisture. The rear panel of ROG Phone 8 Pro has an additional Anime Vision Mini LED display. It consists of 341 LEDs that can be used to display standard or custom animations. Users can also unlock «secret» animation effects by touching their phone to another ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The device is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 2500 cd/m2. The system can automatically adjust the refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz depending on the current task, and users can select a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. The polling frequency of the touch interface is 720 Hz.

The new device is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It also includes 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (8533 Mbps) and 512 GB of storage (UFS 4.0). The new Rapid-Cooling Conductor is used to dissipate heat from the processor, and the updated AeroActive Cooler X offers 1.2 times higher efficiency with a smaller footprint. The battery capacity is 5500 mAh. The device has dimensions of 163.8×76.8×8.9 mm and weighs 225 g.

The rear panel has a triple camera. It has a main module based on a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, complemented by a 6-axis stabilizer, an ultra-wide-angle 13-megapixel module with a 120-degree viewing angle, and a telephoto module with 3x zoom, 32-megapixel sensor and optical stabilization. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone with 16/512 GB of memory is already available in Ukraine at a suggested price of UAH 59999. An AeroActive Cooler X cooler is also available, with a suggested price of UAH 3400.