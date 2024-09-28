At Tesla’s plant in Germany, 17% of employees are on sick leave, and 200 have not been at work since the beginning of the year — Elon Musk is shocked

Production of Tesla in Germany faces an unusual problem — sick leave. Employees use the social system, and trade unions say that the company has extremely difficult working conditions.

Andre Tierig, production director at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, said that as of August, the number of sick days at the plant had risen to 17% of the total 12,000 employees. This is a lot compared to 5.2% in the German automotive industry in 2023. 200 full-time employees are being paid but have never reported to work in 2024.

«We will not tolerate some people bending over backwards for others who simply do not feel like going to work. There is no room in this factory for people who don’t get out of bed in the morning,» Tierig told the workers.

Top managers selected 30 employees who were on sick leave and visited them at home. The sick employees were not very happy to see their bosses knocking on the door. Such home visits are not unusual in the automotive industry — they are relatively rare, but they are legal. The company is trying to appeal to the work ethic of its employees.

«This is not an indicator of poor working conditions, because the working conditions are the same on all working days and shifts. This suggests that the German social system is to some extent exploited,» says Tierig.

However, the IG Metall trade union claims that the factory is instilling a «culture of fear». According to the union, which has 16 members of the 39-member factory council, the organization of work stresses employees and has led to sick leave rates of 15% and higher.

«Employees from almost all departments of the factory reported extremely high workloads. When there is a shortage of staff, sick workers feel pressured and those who remain healthy are overwhelmed with additional work,» says Dirk Schulze, regional director of the union.

Employees of the plant should expect tighter control in the near future: Elon Musk has been informed of the problem. On X Twitter, Musk says that «it sounds crazy» and he is looking into the situation.

This sounds crazy. Looking into it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2024

«Here in Germany, and especially in Berlin, «sick days» — these are usually party days or hangovers», — one commenter replied.

Elon Musk is usually not favorable to employees who do not meet his strict standards. After buying Twitter, Musk announced massive layoffs and increased requirements for employees. Earlier this year Tesla has laid off thousands people, and Musk demanded that the management dismiss those who were not ready for the tough conditions.

