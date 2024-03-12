At the «Oscars», the composer of «Oppenheimer» thanked his parents for «giving him guitars and drums instead of video games»

Ludvig Joransson received his second statuette for music to «Oppenheimer», but in his emotional speech spoke somewhat arrogantly about video games.

The Swedish composer first thanked director Christopher Nolan:

«Your idea to use the violin in the score allowed me to collaborate with my wonderful wife and acclaimed violinist Serena Joransson».

And then he turned to his parents:

«Thank you for giving me guitars and drums instead of video games!».

Perhaps unintentionally, Jóhannsson’s words seem to have somewhat devalued the work of video game creators and composers themselves (not to mention a certain arrogance towards video game fans), who are also recognized with prestigious awards. For example, in 2023, the Grammy Awards 2023 added a separate nomination for game soundtracks, in which the following were recognized Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and composer Stephanie Economou.

As for «Oppenheimer», the Best Music Award is just one of a number of statuettes that this year won by Christopher Nolan’s film (a total of 7 «Oscars» including «Best Picture» and «Best Director»).

Previously, the 39-year-old Jóhannsson won a «Oscar» for his score to the film «Black Panther» in 2019 and was nominated for «Best Original Song» in 2023. In 2024, the composer also won the BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy awards for his score to «Oppenheimer».